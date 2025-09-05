BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rubio says US warned France on Israel annexation moves

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2025 01:11am

QUITO: Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday criticized France and other countries moving to recognize a Palestinian state, saying he warned them Israel may respond by annexing the West Bank.

Rubio declined to join global condemnation of efforts by members of the Israeli government to annex the occupied West Bank in hopes of destroying prospects of an independent Palestinian state.

“What you’re seeing with the West Bank and the annexation, that’s not a final thing – that’s something being discussed among some elements of Israeli politics. I’m not going to opine on that today,” Rubio told reporters in Ecuador.

“What I am going to tell you is it was wholly predictable,” he said.

“We told all these countries before they went out and they did this… there wasn’t going to be a Palestinian state, because that’s not the way a Palestinian state is going to happen, because they have a press conference somewhere.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli fire kills 44

“We told them that it would lead to these sort of reciprocal actions and it would make a ceasefire harder,” Rubio said.

He also repeated his charge that the push to elevate the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank, emboldened rival Hamas in Gaza.

“The minute – the day – that the French announced the thing they did, that day, Hamas walked away from the negotiating table,” Rubio said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a UN summit for September 22 where he will recognize a Palestinian state, voicing exasperation at the dire humanitarian situation and what he sees as Israeli intransigence.

On Wednesday, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for annexation of swaths of the West Bank with an aim to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state” after countries including Belgium, Canada and Australia joined the French push on statehood.

The United Arab Emirates – which took the landmark step of normalizing relations with Israel in 2020 in the so-called Abraham Accords – quickly warned that annexation was a “red line” that would “severely undermine” the agreement, seen by both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a legacy-defining achievement.

Trump has been an outspoken supporter of Israel in its relentless assault in Gaza that followed the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron Palestinians Israel and Hamas Bezalel Smotrich Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

Rubio says US warned France on Israel annexation moves

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP, Punjab

Pakistan, China agree to continue working closely for upgraded CPEC-II

Buying spree continues as KSE-100 settles at new high

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

ECP postpones Punjab by-elections due to floods

Missing billions in Pakistan expose grim reality of global climate finance aid: Bloomberg report

SBP-held forex reserves rise $28m to $14.30bn

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Read more stories