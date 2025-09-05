PPL makes big oil & gas discovery in Attock district

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has unveiled a significant oil and gas discovery at its Dhok Sultan-03 well in the Attock District of Punjab, marking the second successful find in the Dhok Sultan Block.

PPL operates the block with a 75 percent working interest, while its joint venture partner, Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), holds the remaining 25 percent.

The Dhok Sultan-03 well, spudded on January 18, 2025, reached a depth of 5,815 meters to explore the hydrocarbon potential of the Patala and Lockhart formations. Drilling operations and wireline logs confirmed multiple hydrocarbon-bearing zones, signaling a promising addition to the region’s energy resources.

During flow testing, the well demonstrated robust production rates. On a 32/64-inch choke, it yielded 1,469 barrels of oil per day along with 2.56 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig. When tested on a 48/64-inch choke, production increased to 2,113 barrels of oil per day and 4.13 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at a WHFP of 813 psig.

Industry experts highlight that this discovery underscores the untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar-Kohat sub-basin. PPL plans to leverage advanced technologies in prospect evaluation and well drilling to fully exploit these reserves.

The new production is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s indigenous hydrocarbon output, reducing dependence on imports and generating substantial foreign exchange savings.

