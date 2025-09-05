BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-05

PPL makes big oil & gas discovery in Attock district

Muhammad Saqib Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has unveiled a significant oil and gas discovery at its Dhok Sultan-03 well in the Attock District of Punjab, marking the second successful find in the Dhok Sultan Block.

PPL operates the block with a 75 percent working interest, while its joint venture partner, Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), holds the remaining 25 percent.

The Dhok Sultan-03 well, spudded on January 18, 2025, reached a depth of 5,815 meters to explore the hydrocarbon potential of the Patala and Lockhart formations. Drilling operations and wireline logs confirmed multiple hydrocarbon-bearing zones, signaling a promising addition to the region’s energy resources.

During flow testing, the well demonstrated robust production rates. On a 32/64-inch choke, it yielded 1,469 barrels of oil per day along with 2.56 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig. When tested on a 48/64-inch choke, production increased to 2,113 barrels of oil per day and 4.13 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at a WHFP of 813 psig.

Industry experts highlight that this discovery underscores the untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar-Kohat sub-basin. PPL plans to leverage advanced technologies in prospect evaluation and well drilling to fully exploit these reserves.

The new production is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s indigenous hydrocarbon output, reducing dependence on imports and generating substantial foreign exchange savings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPL makes big oil & gas discovery in Attock district

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories