BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-05

European shares end stronger on Fed rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Thursday as heightened expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut lifted markets, while easing pressures on bond market also supported the main index. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.66 percent to 550.39 points at the close, with gains led by the media and telecommunication indexes, up about 1.9 percent each.

Meanwhile, softer US private payrolls data bolstered Fed rate cut bets as it showed private employment increased less than expected in August. Several Fed officials who spoke on Wednesday also pointed to rate cuts ahead.

Attention now turns to Friday’s highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls data that could further consolidate market bets for a September rate cut.

European markets also calmed after risks tied to debt-driven fiscal spending in developed economies had triggered an equity market selloff earlier this week.

“With the yields having calmed down today, perhaps again, there’s a sense that this bit of an early autumn, late summer panic seems to have subsided just a little bit,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

Euro zone bond yields cooled, with German 30-year bond yield down to 3.3439 percent. Its French counterpart eased to 4.402 percent after hitting its highest since June 2009 on worries that its government could collapse again.

Investor sentiment will be further tested as French Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a vote of confidence next week amid concerns that his minority government may topple after it pushed for a budget squeeze in 2026.

“And only if one of those worst-case outcomes in terms of political turmoils and new presidential elections happens, that will be a catalyst for more (volatility),” said Bas van Geffen, quantitative analyst at Rabobank.

“But barring that, the market is preparing for a new PM and potentially a sort of watered-down budget consolidation.” France’s CAC 40 index ended 0.3% lower. September is also historically a tough period for markets.

China-exposed luxury stocks were a drag, with fashion giants Burberry, Christian Dior and LVMH falling between 2.8 percent and 4.2 percent, as Chinese bourses tumbled overnight on reports that Beijing wanted to cool a red-hot stocks rally.

