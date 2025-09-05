BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Pope raises ‘tragic situation in Gaza’ in meeting with Israeli president

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza” during a meeting on Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and called for a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Vatican said.

The pontiff also called for the release of the remaining hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the statement said, and reiterated the Vatican’s support for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“A prompt resumption of negotiations was hoped for … to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law,” said the statement.

Herzog had earlier thanked Leo for the meeting on Thursday in a post on X, and said he had received a “warm welcome” at the Vatican.

“Religious leaders and all who choose the path of peace must stand together in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as a first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region,” said the president.

The Vatican did not immediately release further details about the meeting and did not say how long Leo and Herzog had spent together.

The Vatican released photos of the leaders greeting each other in the Vatican’s apostolic palace. In one image, the two stand posing side-by-side, neither smiling.

Leo, elected by the world’s cardinals in May to replace the late Pope Francis, has in the past taken a more cautious tone than Francis when speaking about Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Francis, who had led the Church for 12 years, had become a frequent critic of Israel. He suggested a study into whether Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinian people, which sparked sharp criticism from Israeli officials.

Leo has recently stepped up his calls for a halt to the war in Gaza. Last week, he issued what he called a “strong appeal” for an end during his weekly public audience.

Thursday’s release from the Vatican was notably longer than usual for statements about the pope’s meeting with foreign leaders, which typically only offer only a few lines of information and do not give specific details about the topics discussed by the pope.

