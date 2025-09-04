BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Raymond Lifestyle to cut prices after consumption tax break

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 09:00pm

Raymond Lifestyle plans to reduce prices on select apparel items, an executive said on Thursday, making the suitmaker one of the first companies to respond to the Indian government’s move to cut consumption tax.

The biggest tax code restructuring in eight years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government - made after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punishing tariffs on imports from India - lowers the goods and services tax on clothing costing less than 2,500 rupees to 5%.

Before the change, apparel that retailed at 1,000 rupees and above attracted 12% GST.

“Immediately from September 22, we will pass on (the tax benefits to consumers),” Raymond Group CFO Amit Agarwal told Reuters, adding that roughly two-thirds of Raymond’s apparel was priced below 2,500 rupees.

Raymond also plans to lower the prices of items priced just above 2,500 rupees to bring them under the reduced tax bracket.

The branded apparel business accounts for a quarter of Raymond Lifestyle’s revenue.

Industry watchers and corporate India executives expect prices on everything from small cars to everyday essentials to be slashed following the revision.

Agarwal, however, downplayed revenue concerns and said increased volumes would counter price cuts.

Raymond’s website shows many of its formal shirts are available at under 1,000 rupees, with only a fraction of its nearly 1,200 styles priced above 2,500 rupees. All blazers and jackets, however, are priced above 2,500 rupees.

Customers looking to buy blazers and jackets do not mind the price tags, Agarwal said.

In contrast, premium global apparel brands such as Lacoste and Superdry will be hit by the tax changes, as most of their offerings, including t-shirts, are priced above 2,500 rupees.

GST Raymond Lifestyle

Comments

200 characters

India’s Raymond Lifestyle to cut prices after consumption tax break

Buying spree continues as KSE-100 settles at new high

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

Missing billions in Pakistan expose grim reality of global climate finance aid: Bloomberg report

SBP-held forex reserves rise $28m to $14.30bn

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades, killing over 2,200

VEON Group expresses intention to acquire Pakistan’s TPL Insurance

IPO oversubscribed: KE concludes issuance of retail listed short-term Sukuk

Read more stories