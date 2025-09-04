BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foreign outflows in Indian financials hit 7-month high in August

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 06:49pm

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold 232.9 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of Indian financial stocks in August, the highest monthly outflow in seven months, data from National Securities Depository showed on Thursday.

The sell-off was triggered by weaker lender margins following steep policy rate cuts in the June quarter and rising stress in consumer loans, credit cards, and microfinance.

Overall, FPIs pulled $4 billion from equities in August, also a seven-month high.

Concerns over India’s export competitiveness after steep U.S. tariffs, muted June-quarter earnings, cheaper valuations elsewhere, and a tactical shift to other Asian markets with tariff advantages further weighed on FPI flows, said Ajit Banerjee, president and chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance.

The financial services index fell 4.1% during the month, dragging the benchmark Nifty 50 down 1.4%.

India central bank sold net $3.66 billion spot FX in June, bulletin shows

FPIs offloaded 112.9 billion rupees in IT and 61 billion rupees in oil and gas stocks. In contrast, telecoms had foreign buying on improved earnings visibility after mobile tariff hikes, while construction, autos, capital goods, and services also attracted inflows.

FPI outflows have continued into September, totaling $1.3 billion in the first three sessions.

Analysts expect selling pressure to gradually ease as India’s macro fundamentals remain steady and GST rate cuts support consumption.

The GST Council simplified the structure to two tiers, 5% and 18%, from four, with some exceptions for luxury and “sin” goods.

“The tax cuts provide a fillip to consumption, support the growth construct, improving the investment landscape,” said Anurag Mittal, head of fixed income, UTI AMC.

Analysts note that India’s relative valuation gap with other emerging markets has narrowed significantly over the past six to nine months, which may temper further outflows.

The Nifty 50 index has risen 4.6% in 2025 so far, underperforming the 18% gains in emerging market and a 17% jump in Asian peers.

foreign portfolio investors Indian financial stocks

Comments

200 characters

Foreign outflows in Indian financials hit 7-month high in August

Buying spree continues as KSE-100 settles at new high

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi, Lahore other parts of country this weekend

Missing billions in Pakistan expose grim reality of global climate finance aid: report

SBP-held forex reserves rise $28m to $14.30bn

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Sindh takes precautionary measures amid flood risk as 46 dead in Punjab

Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades, killing over 2,200

VEON Group expresses intention to acquire Pakistan’s TPL Insurance

IPO oversubscribed: KE concludes issuance of retail listed short-term Sukuk

Read more stories