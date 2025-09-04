UK rock band Radiohead announce first tour in seven years

LONDON: Britain’s Radiohead announced a 20-date European tour in November and December on Wednesday, the first live performances by the rock band behind the seminal albums “OK Computer” and “Kid A” around the turn of the century.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” drummer Philip Selway said on Instagram.

“After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

Radiohead, which also comprises singer and main songwriter Thom Yorke, guitarists Jonny Greenwood and Ed O’Brien, and bass player Colin Greenwood, will play four dates each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The group’s landmark third album, 1997’s “OK Computer”, explored themes like anxiety and alienation, marking a departure from the optimism of the Britpop era.

Radiohead’s return follows the reunion of Oasis, Britain’s biggest band of the 1990s, in a critically acclaimed tour this summer.

Fans can register to buy tickets for Radiohead’s tour from Friday.