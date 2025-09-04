BML 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.42%)
BOP 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.53%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.95%)
CPHL 95.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.21%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.51%)
DGKC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.95%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.3%)
FFL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
GCIL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
HUBC 178.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 104.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.82%)
NBP 155.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
PAEL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
POWER 18.62 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.15%)
PREMA 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.81%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 119.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TREET 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.6%)
TRG 60.29 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (4.25%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,607 Increased By 59.2 (0.38%)
BR30 46,250 Increased By 396.2 (0.86%)
KSE100 152,752 Increased By 549.9 (0.36%)
KSE30 46,524 Increased By 170.1 (0.37%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

UK rock band Radiohead announce first tour in seven years

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 01:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Radiohead announced a 20-date European tour in November and December on Wednesday, the first live performances by the rock band behind the seminal albums “OK Computer” and “Kid A” around the turn of the century.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” drummer Philip Selway said on Instagram.

“After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

Sofia Coppola goes on ‘treasure hunt’ for Marc Jacobs documentary

Radiohead, which also comprises singer and main songwriter Thom Yorke, guitarists Jonny Greenwood and Ed O’Brien, and bass player Colin Greenwood, will play four dates each in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The group’s landmark third album, 1997’s “OK Computer”, explored themes like anxiety and alienation, marking a departure from the optimism of the Britpop era.

Radiohead’s return follows the reunion of Oasis, Britain’s biggest band of the 1990s, in a critically acclaimed tour this summer.

Fans can register to buy tickets for Radiohead’s tour from Friday.

Radiohead Kid A

Comments

200 characters

UK rock band Radiohead announce first tour in seven years

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistanis to witness ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday night

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Read more stories