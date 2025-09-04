BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
BOP 18.37 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.76%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.95%)
CPHL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.12%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 214.29 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (2.09%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
GCIL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
HUBC 178.01 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.87%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.28%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 104.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.82%)
NBP 155.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
PAEL 51.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
POWER 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.47%)
PPL 181.19 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.17%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.05%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.74%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 119.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
SSGC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TREET 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.44%)
TRG 60.29 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (4.25%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,606 Increased By 57.8 (0.37%)
BR30 46,259 Increased By 405.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 152,747 Increased By 544.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 46,525 Increased By 171 (0.37%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises, survivors face aid crunch

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 12:48pm

KABUL/MAZAR DARA: Rescue workers battled to pull bodies from the rubble of homes razed in Afghanistan’s earthquakes this week, as time runs out for survivors, who face a bleak future with global aid agencies warning of dwindling funds for food, shelter and medicines.

Search operations ran late into Wednesday in the quake-hit mountainous eastern areas as more bodies were dug out, the Taliban administration said, adding that the death toll had crossed 1,457 but exact numbers had yet to be compiled.

“Everything we had has been destroyed,” said Aalem Jan, a survivor in the worst affected province of Kunar.

“Our house collapsed, and all our belongings and possessions were lost. The only remaining things are these clothes on our backs.”

The first earthquake of magnitude 6, one of Afghanistan’s deadliest in recent years, unleashed widespread damage and destruction in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar on Sunday, when it struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

A second quake of magnitude 5.5 on Tuesday caused panic and interrupted rescue efforts as it sent rocks sliding down mountains and cut off roads to villages in remote areas.

About 3,400 more have been injured and more than 6,700 homes have been destroyed, authorities have said.

The United Nations has warned the toll could rise with people still trapped under rubble as time runs out for survivors.

Humanitarian needs are “vast and growing rapidly”, said aid group the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“Up to 84,000 people are directly and indirectly affected, with thousands displaced,” it added, citing initial figures.

Entire households were wiped out in some villages in Kunar province.

Survivors desperately searching for family members sifted rubble, carried bodies on woven stretchers and dug graves with pickaxes in the wait for aid to arrive.

Homeless and fearful, Afghan quake survivors sleep in the open

Visuals from Reuters TV showed trucks, some laden with sacks of flour and others men with shovels, travelling to remote villages on higher slopes.

Authorities also airdropped dozens of commando forces at sites where helicopters could not land.

Resources for rescue and relief work are tight in the South Asian nation of 42 million people pulverised by war, poverty and shrinking aid, where harsh weather presents a further challenge.

US President Donald Trump’s funding cuts to foreign aid and donor frustration over the Taliban’s restrictive policies towards women and its curbs on aid workers have worsened Afghanistan’s isolation.

The World Health Organisation pointed to a funding gap of $3 million, saying it was critical to keep medicines, trauma kits, and essential commodities flowing amid rising demand.

The UN World Food Programme has funding and stocks to support the survivors for just four more weeks, its country head, John Aylieff, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Jacopo Caridi, his counterpart at the Norwegian Refugee Council, called for donors to step up for the long haul, going beyond life-saving relief to ensure Afghans a chance at a future beyond perpetual emergency.

“The earthquake should serve as a stark reminder: Afghanistan cannot be left to face one crisis after another alone,” he added.

Afghanistan Afghanistan earthquake UN World Food Programme earthquakes Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Comments

200 characters

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises, survivors face aid crunch

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

ATC Lahore grants bail to Aleema’s son Shershah Khan

Sazgar to rollout TANK-500, CANNON PHEVs by March 2026

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistanis to witness ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday night

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Read more stories