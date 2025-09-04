Pakistanis to witness ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday night

Nighttime skywatchers will witnessed the first ‘Blood Moon’ of 2025 to be visible in Pakistan during a total lunar eclipse on Sunday night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced that the total lunar eclipse, also known as Blood Moon, will be visible on the night between September 7 and 8.

When Earth covers the Sun’s light during a total lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red as a result of sunlight bending through Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon is known as a Blood Moon.

According to the Met Office:

The eclipse will begin on September 7 at 8:28 pm.

The partial lunar eclipse will start at 9:27 pm.

The eclipse will reach its peak at 11:12 pm.

The partial eclipse will end at 12:57 am.

The total eclipse will conclude on September 8 at 1:55 am.

Hence, the duration of the eclipse will be 5 hours and 27 minutes, and it will be visible in Pakistan as well as most parts of the world.

The phenomenon will turn the moon a striking red color, earning it the name Blood Moon.

The lunar eclipse will be visible across Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Pacific region, as well as parts of western North America and eastern South America. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia will also witness the eclipse.

The Met Office explained that this occurs when the Earth, Moon, and Sun align in a straight line, causing the moon to be completely covered by Earth’s shadow.

Speaking to Business Recorder digital, PMD Deputy Director (Climate Data Processing Centre) Asif Hussain said Blood Moon isn’t a scientific term, so we don’t mention in press releases. However, he said, this lunar eclipse will be seen reddish.