BML 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
BOP 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
CPHL 95.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.2%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 213.90 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.9%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
GCIL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.12%)
HUBC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.29%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.47%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
NBP 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.15%)
PAEL 51.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 18.24 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.8%)
PPL 181.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.34%)
PREMA 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.75%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
SNGP 118.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.49%)
SSGC 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
TRG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (4.1%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,598 Increased By 50 (0.32%)
BR30 46,202 Increased By 348.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 152,635 Increased By 433.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 46,492 Increased By 137.5 (0.3%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips on wavering demand despite tight supply

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 11:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices retreated across major exchanges on Thursday following the previous day’s five-month high, as demand worries overshadowed supply constraints from declining Chinese output.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.42% to $9,934 per metric ton by 0231 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.34% to 79,910 yuan ($11,171.69) a ton.

China’s manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in August, suggesting sluggish domestic demand.

Marginal weakness in terminal demand may reflect a lackluster peak season, though the widespread shutdown of scrap copper rod mills lend strength to copper prices, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Top producer China’s refined copper production this month is set for a rare fall, the first for the period since 2016 as newly introduced tax regulations constrain the supply of scrap copper.

Elsewhere, the dollar softened on weighing data that showed a weakening labour market, which reinforced expectations of interest rate cuts this month.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 98.178 after easing 0.17% on Wednesday.

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and drives demand and prices.

Meanwhile, Canadian miner Teck Resources has deferred approval of major growth projects until its flagship Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile reaches stable operations and achieves its target output, following a miss in production guidance.

Among other London metals, aluminium lost 0.69%, nickel dipped 0.84%, lead fell 0.28%, tin eased 0.45%, and zinc edged down 0.35%.

SHFE aluminium lost 0.7%, nickel dipped 0.51%, lead fell 0.15%, tin eased 0.37%, and zinc declined 1.23%.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper dips on wavering demand despite tight supply

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ considers another output hike

Read more stories