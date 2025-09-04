BML 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
BOP 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
CPHL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.53%)
DCL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.67%)
DGKC 213.48 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.7%)
FCCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
FFL 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
GCIL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.12%)
HUBC 177.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.38%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.47%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
MLCF 105.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.24%)
NBP 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.15%)
PAEL 52.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 18.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (5.86%)
PPL 181.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.45%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.75%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.49%)
SSGC 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
TREET 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
TRG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.15%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 15,598 Increased By 50 (0.32%)
BR30 46,202 Increased By 348.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 152,725 Increased By 523.3 (0.34%)
KSE30 46,519 Increased By 165.1 (0.36%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars consolidate gains, data stays solid

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 11:05am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars held steady on Thursday, having benefited overnight from a revival in wagers for US rate cuts, while positive domestic data provided further support to the Aussie.

There was good news on the trade account with Australia’s surplus on goods widening to its highest since early 2024 at A$7.3 billion as a broad range of resource exports saw gains.

More tellingly for interest rates, household spending rose a solid 0.5% in July thanks to a splurge on services, while annual growth in spending hit its highest since late 2023.

It was a long-awaited rebound in consumption that lifted annual economic growth to a surprisingly brisk 1.8% in the June quarter as slowing inflation and falling mortgage repayments boosted real incomes.

Such was the upswing that Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock hinted that continued strength in consumption might limit the number of future rate cuts.

Markets reacted by halving the chance of an easing this month to 10%, while the probability of a quarter point cut to 3.35% in November dropped to 80% from fully priced.

“With the consumer springing back into action, the case for aggressive policy easing is becoming weaker,” noted Abhijit Surya, a senior APAC economist at Capital Economics.

“With today’s data reinforcing the notion that consumers are comfortable opening their wallets, we’re growing less confident in our below-consensus terminal rate forecast of 2.85%.”

The shift helped the Aussie hold at $0.6537, after bouncing almost 0.4% overnight and away from the week’s low at $0.6482. Stiff resistance now lies around $0.6560.

The kiwi dollar looked a little steadier at $0.5877 , having again rallied from support at $0.5839. Its main resistance is up at $0.5914.

Australian bonds had taken a knock from the firmer data, but rallied with Treasuries when soft US jobs figures revived expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Yields on 10-year bonds fell back to 4.376%, from a three-month top of 4.446%.

Three-year bond futures edged up 4 ticks to 96.500, and away from a 15-week trough at 96.430.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars consolidate gains, data stays solid

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ considers another output hike

Read more stories