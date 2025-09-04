Explosion at India’s Solar Industries plant leaves one dead, eight injured

India’s Solar Industries said on Thursday that one person died and eight others were injured in an explosion around midnight at its factory in Nagpur city, in the state of Maharashtra.

Shares of the firm, which makes industrial explosives and defense equipment, fell as much as 2.9%.

The company said safety systems were triggered and workers were evacuated before the explosion occurred, according to an exchange filing.

In December 2023, at least nine workers were killed and several injured in a blast at the same factory where industrial and military explosives are manufactured.