BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 95.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.52%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 213.88 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (1.89%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
GCIL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
HUBC 176.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.15%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.47%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 105.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.3%)
NBP 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.15%)
PAEL 51.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.63%)
PPL 181.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.34%)
PREMA 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.75%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
SNGP 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
SSGC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TREET 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
TRG 60.10 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.93%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,606 Increased By 57.3 (0.37%)
BR30 46,147 Increased By 293 (0.64%)
KSE100 152,591 Increased By 389.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 46,484 Increased By 129.9 (0.28%)
Sep 04, 2025
Markets

China stocks tumble on talk of regulatory curbs, tech selloff

  The Shanghai Composite Index, which hit 10-year highs last week
Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 10:45am

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE: Chinese stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors took profit on surging tech shares after media reports of possible regulatory curbs on speculation, and after a politically significant military parade in Beijing ended.

Sentiment was also soured by a tumble in tech bellwether Cambricon amid worries about fund outflows in an upcoming index rebalancing.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which hit 10-year highs last week, tanked nearly 2% in the morning session, poised for its worst day in nearly five months.

The blue-chip CSI300 benchmark slumped 2.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped more than 1%.

China’s financial regulators are considering a number of cooling measures for the stock market, including removing some short-selling curbs, Bloomberg News reported.

The report gave investors a reason to sell after China’s stock market jumped 10% in August in heavy trading and record margin financing, raising concerns about overheating.

“From a technical perspective, there is a strong need for profit-taking, and today’s Bloomberg report has accelerated investor exits,” said Zhao Jian, head of Atlantis Finance Research Institute.

“Then from a financial stability perspective, we believe regulators don’t want such a rapid and drastic rise,” which could trigger significant market volatility, he said.

The end of China’s biggest military parade on Wednesday also added to the profit-taking. Investors had widely expected authorities to ensure market stability ahead of the event.

“Additionally, the A-share market had previously priced in substantial optimism around yesterday’s military parade,” said Kenny Ng, securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

“With the event concluded, related thematic stocks are now retreating, contributing further downward pressure.”

Tech selloff

Tech shares, a key pillar of China’s bull run, led the market decline on Thursday with AI chip giant Cambricon slumping 13%, on track for its biggest daily loss since January.

A doubling in Cambricon’s share price in August boosted the stock’s weighting in the STAR50 Index to 15%.

That exceeds the weighting cap of 10%, raising concerns of rebalancing by passive funds as the result of a planned weighting adjustment of the index on September 12.

An index tracking China’s communications stocks tumbled 8%, while the CSI artificial intelligence index dropped 7%.

Biotech, cloud computing and chip-making stocks are also among the biggest losers.

Shanghai’s tech-heavy STAR Market lost 5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index weakened 2%.

Although some believe China’s market rally could extend through October, “lots of speculative funds have already begun to take profits, suggesting caution,” UBS said in a note to clients.

“Without further supportive policies or industry catalysts, such as a new model launch from DeepSeek … the market may revert to a more rational tone and gradually cool off.”

Chinese stocks

