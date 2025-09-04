Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Salta in Argentina, EMSC says

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.8 struck Salta in Argentina on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 192 km (119 miles), according to EMSC.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 4
|
281.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 4
|
281.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 4
|
148.21
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 4
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 4
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 4
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 3
|
6,448.26
|
Nasdaq / Sep 3
|
21,497.73
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 3
|
9,177.99
|
Dow Jones / Sep 3
|
45,271.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 3
|
23,594.80
|
France CAC40 / Sep 3
|
7,719.71
|
India Sensex / Sep 4
|
80,939.03
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 4
|
42,554.96
|
Hang Seng / Sep 4
|
25,070.49
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 3
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 3
|
322,959
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 4
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 4
|
63.48
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 4
|
3,527.98
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 4
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 4
|
66.44
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 4
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
12.84
▲ 1.17 (10.03%)
|
Faran Sugar / Sep 4
Faran Sugar Mills Limited(FRSM)
|
55.86
▲ 5.08 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 4
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
66.74
▲ 6.07 (10%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 4
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
797.70
▲ 72.52 (10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 4
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
17.82
▲ 1.62 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 4
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
52.95
▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Sep 4
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
17.42
▲ 1.58 (9.97%)
|
Fateh Sports / Sep 4
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
112.88
▲ 9 (8.66%)
|
Amtex Ltd / Sep 4
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
4.45
▲ 0.34 (8.27%)
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 4
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
11.33
▲ 0.83 (7.9%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 4
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
45.32
▼ -5.04 (-10.01%)
|
Int. Knit. / Sep 4
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
42.05
▼ -4.67 (-10%)
|
Asia Ins. / Sep 4
Asia Insurance Company Limited(ASIC)
|
15.32
▼ -1.68 (-9.88%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 4
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
10.43
▼ -1.13 (-9.78%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 4
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
22
▼ -2.38 (-9.76%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Sep 4
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
345.33
▼ -36.67 (-9.6%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Sep 4
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
55.56
▼ -5.47 (-8.96%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Sep 4
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
25.52
▼ -2.36 (-8.46%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Sep 4
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
73.26
▼ -6.09 (-7.67%)
|
Ansari Sug. / Sep 4
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
19.80
▼ -1.42 (-6.69%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
36,235,236
▲ 0.13
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 4
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
29,644,694
▲ 0.14
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
22,657,370
▲ 0.18
|
Amtex Ltd / Sep 4
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
18,999,950
▲ 0.34
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 4
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
16,267,068
▲ 2.37
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,242,086
▲ 0.87
|
Power Cement / Sep 4
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
14,589,873
▲ 1
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 4
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
14,149,726
▲ 0.83
|
The Organic Meat / Sep 4
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
13,126,013
▲ 0.85
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,291,044
▲ 0.06
