BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
CPHL 96.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
DGKC 215.51 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (2.67%)
FCCL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.24%)
FFL 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
GCIL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
HUBC 179.30 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.6%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 106.70 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.79%)
NBP 156.60 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.88%)
PAEL 52.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.45%)
PPL 181.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.51%)
PREMA 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PRL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.38%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 119.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TREET 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.76%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,659 Increased By 111 (0.71%)
BR30 46,497 Increased By 642.9 (1.4%)
KSE100 153,346 Increased By 1143.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 46,716 Increased By 361.9 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 181.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51%

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2025 10:16am

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the country’s largest exploration and production (E&P) companies, has discovered oil and gas reserves in Attock, Punjab.

PPL disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to disclose that PPL, the operator of Dhok Sultan (exploration license), has made an oil & gas discovery at its well “Dhok Sultan-03”, located in District Attock, Punjab,” read the notice.

This is the second discovery in the Dhok Sultan Block by the company, which holds a 75% working interest in the block, along with its joint venture partner, Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), which holds the remaining interest.

“After rigorous internal geological and geophysical evaluation and deliberations, the well Dhok Sultan-03 was spudded on 18th January 2025 and drilled down to a depth of 5,815 meters MD BKB (Measured Depth Below Kelly Bushing) to test the hydrocarbon potential of the naturally fractured carbonates of Patala and Lockhart formations.

“Potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified in the said reservoirs based on the drilling results and acquired wireline logs interpretations.

“During testing, the well flowed 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 MMscfd of gas at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 barrels per day of oil and 4.13 MMscfd of gas at WHFP of 813 psig on a 48/64” choke,” read the notice.

PPL said that the latest discovery highlights the substantial untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar–Kohat sub-basin, which can be effectively unlocked through the deployment of advanced technologies in prospect evaluation and well drilling.

“In addition, this discovery will add additional hydrocarbon reserves and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production,” PPL added.

As per a recent report, Pakistan’s hydrocarbon reserves have expanded significantly in recent months, driven primarily by successful exploration and upward revisions in existing fields.

The research report by Topline Securities, covering the six months ending in June 2025, highlights a robust reserve replacement ratio of 235% for gas and an increase in both gas and oil reserves across the country. Pakistan’s balance recoverable gas reserves have increased by 4.6%, while its balance recoverable oil reserves grew by nearly 1% percent, the report says.

Punjab Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL GHPL oil and gas reserves Attock Dhok Sultan Block Government Holdings Private Limited Potwar–Kohat sub basin

Comments

200 characters

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

OICCI suggests amendments to forex manual

Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ considers another output hike

Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Govt raises Rs491bn via: T-bill, beats target by Rs91bn

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Legalising smuggled vehicles: Seven FIRs lodged, 13 suspects arrested

Read more stories