PM Shehbaz asks NDMA to ensure full preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete preparations for rescue and relief operations, considering the rise of water levels in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to China, telephoned the NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, and directed him to issue early warnings to the public regarding the rising water levels in the said rivers.

He also instructed the Authority to fully cooperate with provincial governments to expedite safety measures and relief operations.

The NDMA Chairman briefed the prime minister on the flood situation in Pakistan and ongoing relief operations, as well as the rising water levels in three rivers.