PTCL, PPAF sign agreement

ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards addressing Pakistan’s water scarcity, PTCL Group and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) on Tuesday signed an agreement to expand their award-winning water project to phase-II, which is set to benefit around 200,000 people across Southern Punjab and Thar.

Last year, the PTCL Group installed water pumps in Thar in collaboration with the Shifa Foundation, transforming the daily lives of around 15,000 people. The initiative was recognised at the Dragons of Pakistan Awards with the “Best in Digital” award. Building on the momentum, this time, and the project goes beyond water pumps, adding reverse osmosis plants and rainwater harvesting solutions, a step towards lasting, sustainable relief for water-stressed communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “With PPAF, we are taking a significant step forward in addressing one of Pakistan’s most urgent challenges. Access to clean water is a basic human need, and with this collaboration with PPAF, PTCL Group is committed to fulfilling this need of the underserved communities with sustainable water solutions.”

PPAF, CEO, Nadir Gul Barech, emphasised the significance of collaboration by stating, “Water is not just a resource; it is life, health, and opportunity. By joining hands with PTCL Group, we are demonstrating that when institutions unite with a purpose, they can move mountains, or, in this case, bring water to even the most arid desert communities. Together, we are not just meeting a basic need; we are reshaping futures by giving people the opportunity to think beyond essentials for a more prosperous tomorrow.”

For PTCL Group, true progress comes from the heart – Dil Se. This partnership between PTCL Group and PPAF is an example of how institutions, when united by purpose, can drive lasting change to build stronger communities and safeguard their future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025