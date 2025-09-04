BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-04

Jazz Business signs MoU with Mechrevo

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz Business, an ICT solutions provider, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Mechrevo, a global leader in innovative IT hardware, to deliver cutting-edge computing solutions for enterprises and institutions across Pakistan.

The agreement was formalized on Tuesday at a signing ceremony between Umar Malik, Head of B2B Devices and Partnerships at Jazz Business, and Khurram Shahzad Country Manager, Mechrevo.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan’s telecom sector positions Jazz Business as a pioneer in reselling and bundling premium IT equipment, including desktops, laptops, all-in-one devices, accessories, and a complete portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware. Through this collaboration, organizations will gain access to advanced technology infrastructure that enhances efficiency, accelerates digital adoption, and supports future-ready transformation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Umar Malik said: “We are proud to lead Pakistan’s telecom sector by introducing integrated IT hardware solutions through our exclusive collaboration with Mechrevo. This initiative will empower enterprises with advanced technology infrastructure, driving efficiency and growth.”

Adding to this, Khurram Shahzad stated, “We are excited to partner with Jazz Business to bring our world-class IT solutions to Pakistan. Together, we aim to transform the enterprise technology landscape by enabling organizations to seamlessly adopt future-ready hardware.”

As part of the partnership, Jazz Business will launch co-branded go-to-market strategies, bundled offerings, and targeted adoption programs to ensure widespread availability and channel enablement. This will include strengthening distribution and reseller networks to scale Mechrevo’s presence nationwide.

With this collaboration, Jazz Business reinforces its position as an end-to-end ICT enabler by combining connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and now, premium IT hardware, creating an integrated ecosystem for enterprises to thrive in the digital economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jazz mou ICT Khurram Shahzad Pakistan’s telecom sector Jazz Business Mechrevo

Comments

200 characters

Jazz Business signs MoU with Mechrevo

OICCI suggests amendments to forex manual

Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Govt raises Rs491bn via: T-bill, beats target by Rs91bn

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Legalising smuggled vehicles: Seven FIRs lodged, 13 suspects arrested

‘Violations’ of EU’s SPS regulations: Three mango consignments destined for Norway halted by DPP

Baker asks US cos to explore investment opportunities

Securities trading: SECP all set to promote Shariah compliance

Read more stories