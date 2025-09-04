Jazz Business signs MoU with Mechrevo

ISLAMABAD: Jazz Business, an ICT solutions provider, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Mechrevo, a global leader in innovative IT hardware, to deliver cutting-edge computing solutions for enterprises and institutions across Pakistan.

The agreement was formalized on Tuesday at a signing ceremony between Umar Malik, Head of B2B Devices and Partnerships at Jazz Business, and Khurram Shahzad Country Manager, Mechrevo.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan’s telecom sector positions Jazz Business as a pioneer in reselling and bundling premium IT equipment, including desktops, laptops, all-in-one devices, accessories, and a complete portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware. Through this collaboration, organizations will gain access to advanced technology infrastructure that enhances efficiency, accelerates digital adoption, and supports future-ready transformation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Umar Malik said: “We are proud to lead Pakistan’s telecom sector by introducing integrated IT hardware solutions through our exclusive collaboration with Mechrevo. This initiative will empower enterprises with advanced technology infrastructure, driving efficiency and growth.”

Adding to this, Khurram Shahzad stated, “We are excited to partner with Jazz Business to bring our world-class IT solutions to Pakistan. Together, we aim to transform the enterprise technology landscape by enabling organizations to seamlessly adopt future-ready hardware.”

As part of the partnership, Jazz Business will launch co-branded go-to-market strategies, bundled offerings, and targeted adoption programs to ensure widespread availability and channel enablement. This will include strengthening distribution and reseller networks to scale Mechrevo’s presence nationwide.

With this collaboration, Jazz Business reinforces its position as an end-to-end ICT enabler by combining connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and now, premium IT hardware, creating an integrated ecosystem for enterprises to thrive in the digital economy.

