Punjab: 3.36m people affected by floods

LAHORE: As many as 43 people have died while 3.36 million people have been affected due to flooding. Over 3,300 villages have been affected by severe flooding in Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers.

Over 1.29 million people were rescued and shifted to safe places, while over 400 relief and medical camps and 385 veterinary camps have been set up in the affected districts. During rescue efforts, nearly 800,000 animals were also moved to safer areas.

The Relief Commissioner said that Mangla Dam is eighty-three percent to its capacity while Tarbela Dam is now hundred percent full.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a tent city has been set up for flood-affected people in Pakpattan. The camp has reception area where breakfast, lunch and dinner are being provided. Medical facilities, mosquito repellent spray, and cleaning teams are also active at the site.

The Chief Minister sent gifts for the affected families. The Chief Minister has directed district administrations to ascertain scale of damages caused by recent floods by conducting surveys in flood-affected areas for the purpose. She also directed them to provide clean drinking water, and carry out fumigation and dry germicidal sprays in flood relief camps and tent cities in flood-affected areas across Punjab.

Additional Chief Secretary South has been directed to make best possible arrangements for flood-affected people of South Punjab. The CM directed him to submit a detailed report with regard to rescue and relief operations. She emphasized upon the need to provide shoes, clothes, and essential supplies to flood-affected families, especially women and children living in flood relief camps.

The CM said, “People have been forced out of their homes due to flood emergency situation. We cannot leave them alone. There is a risk of disease outbreak once the water recedes, and we must take pre-emptive measures.”

The CM directed to ensure provision of mobile health services (Clinics-on-Wheels and Field Hospitals) in remote flood-affected areas in Punjab. She also directed that mobile teams of gynaecologists, gastroenterologists, and skin specialists be deployed to visit flood-affected regions. She announced special allowances for doctors, paramedical staff, and other personnel serving in flood-affected areas. She issued directions that tents and living spaces must be provided based on flood victims’ needs and convenience. She directed to recruit Agriculture Interns to support farmers and emphasized upon providing ample fodder and vaccinations for livestock in flood-affected areas. She also directed to ensure implementation of necessary actions so as to protect animals from catching diseases.

The CM was apprised that Livestock Interns would be assigned responsibility of animal care. She directed Deputy Commissioners to work in close liaison with the relevant departments to ensure swift restoration of electricity, gas and other facilities after floodwater recedes, and stressed the importance of all departments staying on high alert given the flood emergency situation in the province. She also directed to ensure improvements in overall arrangements of flood relief camps, emphasizing upon top-quality cleanliness and sanitation arrangements over there.

The Chief Minister directed the deployment of ‘Suthra’ Punjab teams in flood relief camps along with installation of dustbins, garbage containers, and covered waste bins. She emphasized that essential precautions must be taken to prevent outbreak and spread of infectious diseases in flood relief camps. She reiterated need for mosquito spray (fumigation) in flood relief camps to prevent outbreak of malaria and other infectious diseases.

During her video address, the CM directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to provide everything necessary to people living in flood relief camps. She underscored that their health is our top priority; special attention must be paid to address sanitation and other issues on priority basis in flood relief camps.

