Sep 04, 2025
2025-09-04

Sharjeel briefs ADB team on Red Line BRT

Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: A senior delegation of the Asian Development Bank called on the Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Karachi.

The meeting examined the development work under way on the Red Line BRT project in considerable detail and considered the way forward.

The delegation members were David Margonsztern, Syed Umar Ali Shah, Hameed Khan, Francois Louis-Guillaume, Ahsan Paracha, and Wenjing Pu, while Secretary Transport & Mass Transir Asad Zamin and CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro were also present in the meeting.

The delegation was briefed on the ongoing construction activities under Lot One and Lot Two of the Red Line BRT. Representatives of the ADB described the project as crucial for meeting Karachi’s transport needs and assured full support, both financial and technical, for its timely and high-quality completion.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon explained that Red Line BRT is a priority project of the Sindh government, which will be beneficial for millions of citizens on a daily basis. He ordered all concerned agencies to stay in close coordination and enhance mutual cooperation in order to speed up progress on the project. He further stated that upon completion, the project will allow citizens to travel safely, quickly, and at an affordable price while greatly enhancing the traffic system of the city.

The meeting ended with a consensus that all parties would follow a common strategy to ensure the Red Line BRT was completed on time.

