BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-04

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after Alphabet’s antitrust win

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Wednesday as Alphabet hit an intraday record high thanks to a favorable antitrust ruling, while softer-than-expected July job openings data drove up bets of an interest-rate cut in September.

Alphabet jumped 8.1 percent after a Washington judge ruled late on Tuesday Google will not have to sell its Chrome browser, but will have to share data with rivals. Apple gained 2.6 percent as the ruling also allowed Google to keep making lucrative payments to the iPhone maker. The communication services index jumped 3.1percent to a record high, and tech stocks gained 0.6percent. Energy stocks fell 1.6 percent, tracking lower oil prices.

Strengthening bets of an imminent interest-rate cut, a Labor Department report showed US job openings fell more than expected in July and hiring was moderate, consistent with easing labor market conditions. “It is the latest data point that reiterates a soft jobs market and helps tip the Fed’s scale toward a rate cut, which we’re now likely to see later this month,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

Traders are now pricing in a 95.6 percent chance of a September rate cut, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool, compared with nearly 92percent before the data.

The spotlight is now on Friday’s highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls numbers, especially after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole last month signaled labor market weakness could be the deciding factor for its rate decision on September 17.

“If those (NFP) numbers come out really strong, meaning really tight labor conditions and everything’s fine, the market’s going to get a little bit worried,” said Jason Barsema, president of Halo Investing. The market is looking for something to convince the Fed to cut, he said.

S&P 500 S&P 500 index

Comments

Comments are closed.

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after Alphabet’s antitrust win

OICCI suggests amendments to forex manual

Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Govt raises Rs491bn via: T-bill, beats target by Rs91bn

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Legalising smuggled vehicles: Seven FIRs lodged, 13 suspects arrested

‘Violations’ of EU’s SPS regulations: Three mango consignments destined for Norway halted by DPP

Baker asks US cos to explore investment opportunities

Securities trading: SECP all set to promote Shariah compliance

Read more stories