How absence of exposure analysis fuels GLOF risks in G-B

Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) represent one of the most serious climate-induced hazards in high mountain environments. These sudden and often catastrophic events occur when a moraine- or ice-dammed glacial lake releases vast quantities of water, debris, and sediment downstream, overwhelming communities and infrastructure. In High Mountain Asia (HMA), the risk is particularly pronounced.

The region holds nearly 95,000 glaciers and around 30,000 glacial lakes, covering an estimated 2,000 km². Accelerated retreat of glaciers losing between 0.06 and 0.4 m water equivalent per year since the 1960s has contributed to the rapid expansion of such lakes. Historical records show that GLOFs have already caused over 12,000 fatalities worldwide during the last century, alongside significant economic losses and infrastructure damage.

Within Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) is the most glaciated territory, containing more ice mass outside the polar regions than anywhere else on Earth. A satellite-based inventory indicates the presence of over 13,000 glaciers across Pakistan, many of them concentrated in G-B. Alongside these glaciers, approximately 3,044 glacial lakes exist within the Upper Indus Basin, of which 660 are located in the Gilgit sub-basin.

Of these, thirty-six have been officially declared dangerous, with at least seven lakes posing immediate and high-level threats to downstream communities. Scientific assessments typically classify lakes exceeding 0.1 km² in area or with volumes greater than one million cubic meters as potentially dangerous, since such lakes have the capacity to generate destructive outburst floods.

Despite these alarming figures, the way GLOF risk is approached in G-B remains partial and incomplete. Early warning systems (EWS) have been deployed at several glacial lakes through national projects supported by international partners, including UNDP’s GLOF I and II initiatives.

These systems have improved the ability to detect potential outbursts and disseminate alerts. Yet they focus primarily on the hazard dimension. The equally critical components of risk exposure and vulnerability are largely missing from the operational framework. As a result, communities may receive a flood warning but remain uncertain about which households, infrastructure, or livelihoods are in immediate danger.

Figure shows the number of GLOFs in River Basin of Gilgit-Baltistan Region from (2000-2023)

The absence of exposure analysis became particularly evident during the recent debris flow flood in Tahi Dass, Ghizer District. In this case, no official warning was issued through the early warning system; instead, a few scattered calls circulated informally among locals. With little more than an empathetic word of caution, families had no structured evacuation plan and no time to protect their assets.

When the outburst occurred, the flood completely engulfed the village nothing remained behind as homes, fields, and community infrastructure were buried under debris and water. Irrigation networks, agricultural land, and essential services were wiped out, displacing families and erasing livelihoods in a matter of hours. Had exposure and susceptibility analyses been conducted beforehand, it would have been possible to identify priority zones for evacuation, protect key assets such as bridges and hydropower infrastructure, and reduce the disruption to trade routes and food supply chains.

Exposure analysis is not simply a technical add-on to hazard monitoring; it is a vital determinant of disaster outcomes. Global studies show that regions with smaller or fewer glacial lakes but denser downstream populations often face higher overall GLOF risk than sparsely populated basins with larger lakes. In G-B, this is particularly relevant, given the concentration of settlements, agricultural lands, and roads along narrow valley floors downstream of glacial lakes. Without mapping which specific assets lie in the flood path, risk reduction remains reactive and incomplete.

The livelihood dimension further illustrates the urgency of this gap. Communities in G-B depend heavily on glacier-fed irrigation for crops, highland pastures for livestock, and fragile road networks for trade and market access. Disruption to any of these systems can undermine household food security, income generation, and long-term resilience. Research also highlights that marginalized groups particularly women, landless farmers, and economically vulnerable households face greater barriers to participating in adaptation planning and therefore remain disproportionately exposed. A comprehensive exposure analysis that incorporates both physical assets and social vulnerabilities could transform the effectiveness of existing early warning systems.

The scientific inventories already available provide a foundation for such efforts. The identification of 3,044 glacial lakes in the Upper Indus Basin, with 36 declared dangerous, represents a detailed baseline from which exposure assessments can be built. Integrating this data with geospatial analysis of downstream settlements, hydropower plants, bridges, schools, and health centres would enable planners to model different flood scenarios and their likely impacts. Furthermore, susceptibility analysis assessing which structures or livelihoods are most fragile in the face of a potential outburst would help prioritize investments in protective measures, resettlement planning, or livelihood diversification.

The policy implications are clear. Without exposure mapping, early warning systems provide only half the picture. Effective risk management in G-B requires the integration of hazard, exposure, and vulnerability assessments into a unified national database. This information must then feed directly into urban planning, infrastructure development, and disaster preparedness strategies.

Spatial planning regulations should be strengthened to prevent new construction in high-risk flood zones, while existing critical infrastructure should be reinforced against potential outburst scenarios. At the same time, adaptation governance must become more inclusive, ensuring that marginalized groups are not sidelined but actively engaged in decision-making processes.

In conclusion, the glaciers of Gilgit-Baltistan are shrinking, glacial lakes are expanding, and the hazard of GLOFs is increasing. Yet hazard monitoring and early warning systems cannot by themselves prevent disasters. The absence of exposure and susceptibility analysis leaves communities blind to the true scale of risk.

The Tahi Dass flood is a stark reminder that resilience requires moving beyond the ice: to map not only where floods originate, but also who and what lies downstream. Only by integrating hazard, exposure, and vulnerability into a comprehensive framework can Pakistan safeguard both lives and livelihoods in one of the most climate-vulnerable mountain regions in the world.

(The writer is currently working as a Research Associate at SDPI and area of expertise is Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and have been professionally trained by ICIMOD in GLOF-related data assessment for vulnerability, risk, and hazard analysis)

