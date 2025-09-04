4QFY25: HUBC posts 42pc profit fall YoY

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC) posted earnings of Rs11.8 billion for the fourth quarter of FY25, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs9.16, down 42 percent year-on-year. On a sequential basis, profits increased 8 percent.

The company’s full-year FY25 profit stood at Rs46.1 billion (EPS Rs35.6), reflecting a 34 percent year-on-year decline. HUBC announced a final cash dividend of Rs10 per share for the fourth quarter, bringing the total payout for FY25 to Rs15 per share.

Gross profit in 4QFY25 dropped 54 percent year-on-year to Rs8.4 billion, mainly due to the termination of the base plant and a revision in the Narowal plant power purchase agreement. Profit from associates and joint ventures declined 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

Revenue decreased 47 percent year-on-year to Rs18.7 billion in 4QFY25, though it rose 10 percent quarter-on-quarter on higher energy payments from increased utilization of the Thar plant. Administrative expenses rose 14 percent year-on-year and 135 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs648 million. Other expenses fell 89 percent year-on-year, reflecting a one-off adjustment of liquidated damages in the same quarter of FY24.

Finance costs were recorded at Rs2.8 billion, down 54 percent year-on-year and 4 percent quarter-on-quarter, largely due to lower interest rates. The company’s effective tax rate stood at 19.9 percent in 4QFY25 versus 17.9 percent in 4QFY24 and 18.8 percent in 3QFY25, taking the FY25 effective tax rate to 23.6 percent compared to 16.7 percent last year.

