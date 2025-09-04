BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-04

Guddu Barrage braces for ‘very high flood’

Anwar Khan Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

KARACHI: The Indus River system is under mounting stress as authorities warn of a very high flood at Guddu Barrage during the weekend.

Officials on Wednesday sounded alarm bells, saying the river is teetering on the brink of disaster. Panic is growing as the surge could bring widespread devastation downstream, threatening villages, crops and infrastructure

Elsewhere in Punjab, the flood situation is even more alarming. The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Flood Forecasting Division has warned of an exceptionally high flood wave in the Chenab at Marala and downstream areas.

Last reading of Guddu shows an inflow of 369,600 cusecs against its design capacity of 1.2 million cusecs, with outflows of 354,200 cusecs. Sukkur registered inflows of 300,600 cusecs and outflows of 250,900 cusecs, against a capacity of 900,000 cusecs. Kotri saw inflows of 266,800 cusecs and outflows of 238,000 cusecs, compared with its designed capacity of 875,000 cusecs.

Upstream, Tarbela Dam stood at 1,549.85 feet, nearly at full capacity with 99.84 percent live storage, while Mangla Dam was measured at 1,227.55 feet, about 84.62 percent of its storage capacity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods PMD Pakistan Meteorological Department Indus River Guddu Barrage floods 2025

Comments

200 characters

Guddu Barrage braces for ‘very high flood’

OICCI suggests amendments to forex manual

Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Govt raises Rs491bn via: T-bill, beats target by Rs91bn

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Legalising smuggled vehicles: Seven FIRs lodged, 13 suspects arrested

‘Violations’ of EU’s SPS regulations: Three mango consignments destined for Norway halted by DPP

Baker asks US cos to explore investment opportunities

Securities trading: SECP all set to promote Shariah compliance

Read more stories