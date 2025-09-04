Guddu Barrage braces for ‘very high flood’

KARACHI: The Indus River system is under mounting stress as authorities warn of a very high flood at Guddu Barrage during the weekend.

Officials on Wednesday sounded alarm bells, saying the river is teetering on the brink of disaster. Panic is growing as the surge could bring widespread devastation downstream, threatening villages, crops and infrastructure

Elsewhere in Punjab, the flood situation is even more alarming. The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Flood Forecasting Division has warned of an exceptionally high flood wave in the Chenab at Marala and downstream areas.

Last reading of Guddu shows an inflow of 369,600 cusecs against its design capacity of 1.2 million cusecs, with outflows of 354,200 cusecs. Sukkur registered inflows of 300,600 cusecs and outflows of 250,900 cusecs, against a capacity of 900,000 cusecs. Kotri saw inflows of 266,800 cusecs and outflows of 238,000 cusecs, compared with its designed capacity of 875,000 cusecs.

Upstream, Tarbela Dam stood at 1,549.85 feet, nearly at full capacity with 99.84 percent live storage, while Mangla Dam was measured at 1,227.55 feet, about 84.62 percent of its storage capacity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025