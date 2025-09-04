BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Punjab govt to launch ‘CM clean water programme’

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

LAHORE: To overcome the problem of saline and arsenic-contaminated water and ensure the availability of safe and quality water, the Punjab government will soon launch the ‘chief minister clean water programme’.

In the first phase, provision of usable clean water will be ensured in 14 proposed districts, and the approval for the project will be sought in the 24th Punjab Development Working Party meeting.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Housing Department on Wednesday, the ‘Chief Minister Clean Water Programme’ includes water filtration plants, small dams, and a SCADA monitoring system to ensure the availability of safe and quality water. The proposed districts include Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

With the assistance of the district administration, suitable sites will be identified for filtration plants. It has been proposed to install filtration plants in schools, basic health centres, police stations, madrasas, and other government buildings. Similarly, under the SCADA system, a central control room has also been proposed.

“This important public project has been developed in line with the vision and direct instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab. Through this initiative, unsafe water will be made drinkable, and millions of people will be directly provided relief. The project will prove to be a milestone towards sustainable development; the provision of people’s fundamental right to health will be ensured,” the spokesperson said.

