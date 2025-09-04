BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
CM visits Qasim Bela flood relief camp in Multan

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Qasim Bela Flood Relief Camp in Multan and mingled with the flood-affected children and women. She distributed chocolates, biscuits, and school uniform packets among the children and personally helped them wear shoes. She also presented clothes and other gifts to the women.

The Chief Minister interacted with the children at the flood relief camp, asked them various questions, and sat among them. She inquired about their knowledge of alphabets. She listened to the problems and needs of the affected families and assured the women of all possible steps to rehabilitate their homes.

She expressed satisfaction over cleanliness and other arrangements being made in the tents, and reviewed counters of health, rescue, and other services set up at Qasim Bela Flood Relief Camp. Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Sindhu briefed the Chief Minister about ongoing arrangements for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people. She directed the district administration to provide food, milk, and other essential items to children in flood relief camps.

Moreover, on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, PERA Force has also reached flood relief camps to assist flood-affected people.

PERA teams visited various flood relief camps to review arrangements. They also inquired from flood victims about various facilities being provided to them by relevant departments and institutions.

PERA Force personnel served food to flood-affected people, besides checking quality of food and beverages being provided to them. Members of PERA Force remained busy rescuing livestock trapped in floodwaters, and shifted them to safe locations. One of the affected families thanked PERA Force personnel who carried a sick child in his arms and rescued him safely from the flood water.

PERA Force vehicles are also being deployed to transfer flood victims to safe locations. They continued to assist in retrieving belongings of flood victims from flood-affected areas. They actively remained engaged in rescuing flood victims stranded in flood torrents using boats. They also made announcements via loudspeakers to ensure timely evacuation of flood-affected people to safe places.

