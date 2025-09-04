BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Foolproof security ordered

Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, Zeeshan Asghar, has directed the CPO Faisalabad and the DPOs of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Chiniot to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

As many as 233 processions and 31 Milad gatherings are scheduled across the Faisalabad region. Nearly 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during the events.

The RPO instructed district police chiefs to review security measures afresh, with special emphasis on the surroundings of mosques, madrassas, Imambargahs, and other places of worship. He also called for close coordination with organizers and volunteers to ensure effective management of gatherings. Moreover, monitoring will be done through Drone and CCTV cameras.

Security measures will include search operations, snap-checking at checkpoints, and monitoring through coordination with intelligence agencies.

