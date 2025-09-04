Flour millers reject Punjab govt ban on wheat movement

PESHAWAR: Flour millers have berated the Punjab government over imposition of ban on inter-provincial movement of wheat to the province, calling it as ‘unconstitutional’, and feared KP may face shortage of flour, if the restrictions couldn’t lift forthwith.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan and Pakistan Flour Mills Association KP Chairman Naeem Butt addressed a crowded joint news conference at chamber house on Tuesday blamed the Punjab Government and it’s a top bureaucrat for halting supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with nexus of mafia, described the ban was sheer violation of article 151 of the constitution of the country.

They elaborated Punjab authorities concerned had erected a special checkpoint, barring wheat-laden vehicles from entry in KP, calling it as economic terrorism of the province, which is facing a huge deficit of wheat, dependent on procurement from open market.

Responding to a question from reporters, Fazal Moqem and Naeem Butt said KP is facing a shortfall of wheat 41,000 metric ton as the province’s total wheat production of KP is 12,000 metric ton against its demand of 51,000 metric ton.

They informed only 2 lakh 71 thousand metric ton wheat stock available in government godowns, which is insufficient to meet the requirement of the province as still seven to eight months are left in the season.

A substantial increase in flour prices witnessed after restrictions on supply of wheat to KP from Punjab, forcing people to buy flour at high rates, which is completely unjust with them, they added, warning of further increase if the ban was not lifted immediately.

Fazal Moqeem Khan and Naeem Butt warned the restrictions of Punjab government would further push the terrorism-battered flour industry to standstill situation.

They stated the wheat sector has deregulated under agreement with the IMF, after which wheat and flour are put under open market mechanism, barring the government from determining prices of wheat and flour and imposing any kind of restrictions on movement of wheat.

Defying the constitutional relevant article and agreement, Fazal Moqeem Khan and Naeem Butt said movement of wheat banned following instruction of Chief Secretary Punjab on August 26, opening ways of speed money and corruption for police, administration and authorities concerned and started charging Rs150,000 per truck as bribe on various illegal checkpoints, without any official record and receipt.

They continued to say that such decisions had never proved productive in the past, and always gave birth to crisis and recent embargo was imposed on pretext of Chief Secretary Punjab, subsequently farmers community bear the brunt of these wrong policies, once again the top bureaucrat in connivance of the mafia want to create crisis in the KP, to pave way for wheat import and fill their pocket from commission.

Fazal Moeem Khan and Naeem Butt said thousands of ton wheat available with government in carry forward despite the fact that such tactics a bid to create artificial crisis, which would not only damage to ordinary citizen but flour mill industry, which is already battling for its survival and it would further push to complete destruction.

Rejecting the unconstitutional ban on wheat movement from Punjab, they appealed Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chief Minister Gandapur to immediately intervene into the matter and order to lift the restriction to avert flour crisis situation in KP.

They emphasized steps to ensure all constitutional requirements regarding free inter-provincial trade to halt any such step in future in the country and abolish the extortion system forever.

They announced their decision to decide future course of action if the ban was not lifted immediately.

Apart from executive member of the chamber Sabir Ahmad Bangash, the flour mills association office bearers, mill owners, representatives and others were present in a large number during the press conference.

