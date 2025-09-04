BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-04

US natgas prices rise on lower daily output

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures climbed about 3 percent to a one-month high on Wednesday on a recent drop in daily output.

That price increase came despite ample supplies of gas in storage, a small decline in flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, mild weather and forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.0 cents, or 2.7 percent, to USD3.089 per million British thermal units at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1244 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 30.

That price increase put the front-month up for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February and pushed it into technically overbought territory for the first time since mid-June. The contract has climbed about 15percent during those six days.

In the tropics, the US National Hurricane Center projected a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean near the Cape Verde Islands had a 70percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next week as it heads west toward the Caribbean Islands.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day so far in September, down from a record monthly high of 108.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop to a preliminary seven-week low of 106.1 bcfd on Wednesday, down from a one-week high of 108.5 bcfd on Tuesday. That compares with a daily record high of 109.6 bcfd on July 28. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Record output so far this year has allowed energy companies to inject more gas into storage than usual so far this summer.

LNG US natural gas natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices rise on lower daily output

OICCI suggests amendments to forex manual

Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Govt raises Rs491bn via: T-bill, beats target by Rs91bn

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Legalising smuggled vehicles: Seven FIRs lodged, 13 suspects arrested

‘Violations’ of EU’s SPS regulations: Three mango consignments destined for Norway halted by DPP

Baker asks US cos to explore investment opportunities

Securities trading: SECP all set to promote Shariah compliance

Read more stories