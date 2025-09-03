BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Critical’ to stay independent of politics: Fed official

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2025 09:49pm

WASHINGTON: A top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday the US central bank has stayed independent of political interference and insisted it would remain so.

“The independence of the Fed is critical for everything we do, and you know there are things that are going on that make people worried, but I still believe that we have an independent Fed,” Fed governor Christopher Waller told CNBC.

Appointees to the Fed will “act in an unpolitical fashion,” Waller said. “So I think no matter what, the Fed will maintain its independence.”

Waller was nominated by Donald Trump in the president’s first term and has been mentioned as a possible successor when Chair Jerome Powell’s term ends next spring.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has relentlessly pushed for interest rate cuts, regularly lambasting Powell on social media.

Fed’s credibility is an asset whose decline could be costly

Waller was one of two Fed officials to dissent from the Fed’s July decision to keep interest rates unchanged. The other dissenter, Michelle Bowman, was also appointed by Trump.

Waller declined to comment on Trump’s attempt to fire fellow Fed governor Lisa Cook, who was appointed by Joe Biden. Trump has alleged Cook committed mortgage fraud, assertions Cook’s attorney has dismissed as a smear campaign.

The matter is now being litigated in a US court.

Waller said Wednesday he backed an interest rate cut later this month, reiterating that he views the weakening job market as the prime concern right now and that inflation from Trump’s tariffs would be short-lived.

Waller predicted the economy would weaken, but he does not expect a recession.

“I do see slower growth through the year, mainly because of the tariff impacts,” Waller said. “I mean, tariffs are a tax and taxes are never typically good for growth.”

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve

Comments

200 characters

‘Critical’ to stay independent of politics: Fed official

HUBCO Green expands EV charging network in Pakistan’s major cities

Senate panel proposes placing Virtual Assets Authority under Finance Division

Sindh govt announces two holidays on Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

Pakistani rupee registers 19th consecutive gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Gold prices soar to new all-time high in Pakistan

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ weighs another output hike

Read more stories