BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 03, 2025
World

Zelensky says hopes to discuss Russia sanctions with Trump Thursday

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2025 07:55pm

COPENHAGEN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped to speak with US President Donald Trump on Thursday to push for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion.

“Tomorrow we will try to connect with President Trump, and we’ll speak about it,” Zelensky said Wednesday during a visit to Copenhagen.

“We also have signals from the United States that it will provide a backstop, and this is important,” he added.

A “solid basis” exists for security guarantees for Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, he added, citing “bilateral agreements, including one with Denmark”.

“We share the view that Ukraine’s future security needs Article 5,” he said, a reference to NATO’s mutual defence clause in which an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all alliance members.

Zelensky is in Copenhagen to discuss “how the Nordic-Baltic countries can ensure further support for Ukraine on the frontline and in the negotiating room”, the office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier Wednesday.

He will meet other European leaders in Paris on Thursday to discuss guarantees to prevent Russian attacks if a peace deal with Moscow is reached.

Kyiv is pressing for a European peacekeeping force and NATO-style defence guarantees, if membership in the alliance – strongly opposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin – is off the table.

