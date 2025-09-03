BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Director tells Venice that Gaza film gives ‘voice’ to victims

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2025 05:41pm
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania attends the photocall of the movie “The Voice of Hind Rajab” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 3, 2025. Photo: AFP
Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania attends the photocall of the movie “The Voice of Hind Rajab” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

VENICE: The director of a new film about a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza told the Venice Film Festival Wednesday she wanted to give “a voice and a face” to victims.

“We’ve seen that the narrative all around the world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media, and I think this is so dehumanising,” Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania told journalists ahead of the world premiere of “The Voice of Hind Rajab”.

“And that’s why cinema, art, and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and a face.”

Gaza has been front and centre at the prestigious event in Venice after a group of filmmakers and others called on festival organisers to more forcefully condemn the war.

Kathryn Bigelow spotlights nuclear threat in Venice comeback film

Ben Hania’s film is one of 21 in the running for the Golden Lion prize.

It tells the true story of the girl who pleaded with emergency services to come and rescue her after Israeli forces killed the rest of her family in their car while evacuating from Gaza in January 2024.

The movie uses the actual audio from phone calls Hind made with the Red Crescent.

“This movie was very important for me because when I heard the first time the voice of Hind Rajab, there was something more than her voice,” said Ben Hania.

“It was the very voice of Gaza asking for help and nobody could enter,” she added.

“It was like a kind of strong desire and the feeling of anger and helplessness that gave birth to this movie.”

Ben Hania was the first filmaker to represent Tunisia at the Academy Awards in 2021.

Gaza Venice Film Festival Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Kaouther Ben Hania

Comments

200 characters

Director tells Venice that Gaza film gives ‘voice’ to victims

HUBCO Green expands EV charging network in Pakistan’s major cities

Pakistani rupee registers 19th consecutive gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Gold prices soar to new all-time high in Pakistan

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ weighs another output hike

Gunmen kill six in KP’s Kurram

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Read more stories