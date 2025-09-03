BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
World

China supports Indonesia in restoring stability soon, Xi tells Prabowo

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 03:44pm

BEIJING: China supports Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s governance and backs Indonesia in restoring order and stability as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping told Prabowo on Wednesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Prabowo made a surprise attendance at China’s military parade on Wednesday, despite widespread protests at home.

Xi to flaunt China’s vision of new global order at military parade

“As major countries of the Global South, China and Indonesia should work together to oppose unilateral bullying, safeguard regional peace and stability, and uphold international fairness and justice,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

