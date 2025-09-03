BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (3.04%)
DCL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
DGKC 208.51 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.3%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.50 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.79%)
PAEL 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.13%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,573 Increased By 1597.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 46,496 Increased By 527.7 (1.15%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 11:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Widespread flooding has hit several parts of northern India, officials said, with more thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday as local media reported that 10,000 people were evacuated from the river banks in capital Delhi.

The monsoon season in India has been particularly intense this year, killing at least 130 people in August alone in north India, wiping out villages and destroying infrastructure.

The latest round of flooding has hit northern Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the Chenab and Tawi rivers have risen above the danger mark at several spots.

The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads, disconnecting parts of the mountainous regions of Jammu and Himachal from the rest of India.

A woman and her daughter were killed after rains brought down a wall in their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a regional official said.

The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday, with more downpours expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Water Commission said the swollen Yamuna had breached its danger mark on Tuesday in Delhi.

Villages marooned after deadly floods in India’s Punjab

Local media reported that nearly 10,000 people had been evacuated to relief camps set up by the government along the main highways as a precautionary measure for those living in low-lying areas.

Residents living along the Yamuna in Delhi were evacuated in 2023 as well after floodwaters entered their homes and the river hit its highest level in 45 years.

Many tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh have been hit by landslides in recent weeks, as raging rivers damaged infrastructure.

Three people were killed in Mandi district in the latest landslide, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday, and two more were feared trapped under the debris.

Educational institutions were ordered shut, authorities said, asking people to remain indoors due to flood warnings.

In neighbouring Punjab, the government said 30 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 evacuated since August 1.

Water gushing through the plains in India’s breadbasket Punjab state has destroyed 150,000 hectares of crops, the government said on Tuesday.

Continuous rain prompted authorities to release water from dams, which has caused flooding in plains in India and Pakistan in recent days.

India Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh Chenab River indian floods

Comments

200 characters

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29% YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Read more stories