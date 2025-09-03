BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
Markets

Vietnam raises $3.8mn in govt bond auction, lowest so far this year

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 10:54am

HANOI: Vietnam’s State Treasury raised 100 billion dong ($3.8 million) in a weekly government bond auction on Wednesday, the lowest so far this year and down from the $16.5 million raised last week.

The uptake was also lower, with just 0.74% of the bonds on offer sold, compared with 3.63% at last week’s auction, according to a Hanoi Stock Exchange filing.

The auction took total government bond sales so far this year to 226.8 trillion dong, according to exchange data, less than half of the target for 2025.

Vietnam uses the proceeds from bond sales mainly to fund its public investments, one of the key drivers of economic growth. It aims to raise 500 trillion dong this year.

At Wednesday’s auction, the Treasury sold only 100 billion dong out of the 9 trillion dong of 10-year bonds on offer, at a coupon of 3.45%.

It failed to offload any of the total of 4.5 trillion dong of 5-, 15- and 30-year bonds offered.

