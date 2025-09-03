BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India stock benchmarks to open flat ahead of tax council meeting

  • MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1%
Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 08:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open little changed on Wednesday, as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which is expected to cut rates on a range of goods.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,635 points as of 07:40 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open around Tuesday’s close of 24,579.6.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1%.

Wall Street began the month sharply lower, while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.5%, with financials leading declines.

Investors back home will be closely monitoring the tax council’s meeting, with the panel expected to lower taxes on several goods and lend a consumption boost to the economy.

A GST rate cut could be a game-changer for consumption-led sectors, Hariprasad K, analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth, said, highlighting the rally in the fast-moving consumer goods stocks in the last three sessions on expectations of lower tax burdens and improved pricing power.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 11.59 billion rupees ($131.6 million), per provisional data, marking their sixth consecutive session of selling in the secondary market.

india stock

Comments

200 characters

India stock benchmarks to open flat ahead of tax council meeting

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories