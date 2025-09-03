BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

  • Brent crude ticked down 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $69.13 a barrel
Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 08:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices were steady in Asian trading on Wednesday, holding on to sanctions-driven gains from the previous session as the market looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting over the weekend.

Brent crude ticked down 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $69.13 a barrel by 0032 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4 cents or 0.06% to $65.63 a barrel.

Oil had settled up more than 1% in the previous trading session after the U.S. imposed new sanctions on a network of shipping companies and vessels led by an Iraqi-Kittitian businessman for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil.

Also supporting prices, U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, along with distillate and gasoline inventories, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Three analysts polled by Reuters ahead of weekly inventory data estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 3.4 million barrels in the week to August 29.

But soft economic data kept prices capped. U.S. manufacturing contracted for a sixth straight month as President Donald Trump’s tariffs hit business confidence and economic activity, weighing on the demand outlook for oil.

The market was waiting for the results of a meeting of eight members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on September 7.

Analysts say the group is unlikely to make further changes to production for now.

Also on Wednesday morning, Beijing holds its largest-ever military parade to mark 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of World War Two, with China’s leader Xi Jinping taking centre stage flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The event follows the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit from August 31 to September 1, in which China put forward its vision for a new global security and economic order in a direct challenge to the U.S.

Analysts have said that could push Trump to react with more secondary sanctions.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories