BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold extends record run on strong safe-haven inflows

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,537 per ounce
Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 08:20am

Gold prices extended their record run on Wednesday, as persistent market uncertainty and growing investor confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,537 per ounce, as of 0145 GMT, after hitting an all-time of $3,546.99 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3% to $3,602.50.

Heightening uncertainty and potential trade tensions in the market, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said it will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs that a U.S. appeals court found illegal last week.

“The Supreme Court decision has seemingly introducing a lot of uncertainty into the market because they could radically change what the macro landscape looks like if these decisions don’t go the president’s way,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“The attempt at compromising Fed independence to some extent, that’s a very big deal as well. The bias for gold is very clearly higher, momentum here seems rather one-sided.”

Trump has been exerting relentless pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates and publicly discussed firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Upping this battle, Trump last month attempted to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, setting off a critical legal test over the Fed’s ability to function without political interference.

U.S. rate futures are pricing in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut at the end of the two-day policy meeting on September 17, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.32% to 990.56 tons on Tuesday, the highest since August 2022.

Investors are now looking forward to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, to determine the size of the Fed’s potential rate cut later this month.

Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2% to $40.82 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the previous session. Platinum gained 0.4% to $1,409 and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,142.77.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold extends record run on strong safe-haven inflows

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories