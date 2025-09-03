Strategic cooperation: Xi reaffirms China’s support to Pakistan

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Tuesday renewed their resolve to strengthen the iron-clad and all-weather strategic cooperative partnership through enhanced cooperation, reflecting their unique bilateral relationship. The leaders of the two countries discussed, among other matters, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Both sides agreed that the relationship between their countries was unique and unparalleled which should be reflected in their enhanced bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed important regional and global developments and agreed to continue close cooperation between Pakistan and China in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the desire to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of the next phase of upgraded China Pakistan Economic Corridor, with its five new corridors.

He congratulated President Xi Jinping on the success of the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin and offered his felicitations on the 80th anniversary of World’s Anti-Fascist War.

Lauding President Xi Jinping for his visionary and transformational leadership that has inspired China’s remaining journey towards modernization and progress, the prime minister said that Pakistan took great pride in China’s achievements and would always stand ready to work together with China in this great journey.

He appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development, as well as the significance of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as a flagship project of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to help both countries to build an even stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future.

The prime minister hailed President Xi Jinping’s strong commitment to strengthen multilateralism and said Pakistan fully supported President Xi’s landmark steps in this regard including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative as well as Global Civilization Initiative.

These initiatives would serve the collective global good and contribute to regional as well as global peace, stability and development, he added.

President Xi said that China would continue to assist Pakistan in all fields of economic growth and development, especially as the two countries were now ushering in the second Phase of CPEC that would focus on Pakistan’s most important economic sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz renewed his “most cordial” invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake an official visit to Pakistan next year, when both countries would celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

A day earlier, the premier travelled to Beijing by bullet train from Tianjin after attending the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

At Beijing South Railway Station, he was received by Wang Hong, a member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

During his stay in the Chinese capital, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to participate in the 80th anniversary ceremony commemorating the global fight against fascism in the Second World War.

The event will be attended by dignitaries and representatives from around the world.

In addition to diplomatic and ceremonial engagements, the prime minister will attend the China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference in Beijing. He is expected to deliver an address to the forum, highlighting Pakistan’s investment opportunities and areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation.—NNI

Reuters adds: China on Tuesday pressed Pakistan to improve security for Chinese nationals who have been repeatedly attacked by militants while working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country.

Pakistan is a showcase for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global Belt and Road Initiative projects but security threats to Chinese workers in the country have become a source of tension between the close allies.

“China supports Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and hopes Pakistan will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, creating a secure environment for bilateral cooperation,” Xi said at a meeting with Pakistan’s prime minister during a summit of the China-backed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, according to a readout from Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Xi was hosting more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

A statement from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said he met Xi but did not mention the security issue.

Sharif’s statement said he reaffirmed a desire to implement the next phase of Belt and Road projects, adding, “This would help both countries build an even stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future.”

Pakistan has deployed tens of thousands of army troops, paramilitary units and police to protect Chinese projects and personnel. But Beijing has been pushing a reluctant Islamabad to allow its own security staff to operate in the country.

Pakistan’s foreign and home ministries and the military did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

China has built power plants and roads and developed the Pakistani Indian Ocean port of Gwadar over the last decade. But much of the planned USD60 billion Chinese Belt and Road investment has been put on hold, partly due to security concerns. Both jihadists and separatists have targeted Chinese personnel.