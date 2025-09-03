BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
Flood-hit areas: EU to allocate Rs350m in emergency aid for Pakistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: In response to the urgent humanitarian needs in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced to allocate over Rs 350 million (EUR 1,050,000) in emergency assistance.

This support will be provided through trusted humanitarian partner organisations and will include life-saving health services, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to prevent the spread of disease and cash assistance to help the most vulnerable meet their basic needs.

ADB announces $3mn emergency grant for Pakistan flood relief

In a statement, the EU said that it will respond to urgent humanitarian needs to flash floods in Pakistan. Devastating flash floods, caused by intense monsoon rains, have tragically claimed hundreds of lives in Pakistan, with many more still missing, the statement highlighted.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims and all those affected by this disaster. The EU remains committed to standing in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this critical time,” the statement further added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

