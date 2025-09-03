Six security forces’ personnel martyred, six militants killed

ISLAMABAD: In the early hours of Tuesday, six security personnel embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were eliminated during a daring attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the assault was carried out by militants affiliated with Fitna al Khwarij, described as an Indian-sponsored proxy group. The attackers attempted to breach the headquarters’ perimeter but were swiftly engaged by alert troops.

In a desperate move, the terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the compound wall, causing a partial collapse and damaging nearby civilian structures. The blast injured three civilians.

Security forces responded with precision fire, neutralizing all five attackers after intense fighting. Despite their valiant resistance, six personnel of the Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army laid down their lives in the line of duty.

ISPR said clearance operations in the area were continuing, and vowed that the perpetrators and their facilitators would be brought to justice. It emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces, in unity with the nation, remain resolute in eliminating terrorism in all its forms.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering resolve to safeguard the motherland at all costs,” the statement added.

