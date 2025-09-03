Pakistan, Türkiye two countries one nation: outgoing CG

KARACHI: Consul General of Türkiye Dr Cemal Sangu has said that Türkiye, which considers Pakistanis as their true brothers, is not only concentrating on enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the two brotherly countries but also is equally committed to improving the standards of education in Pakistan.

He informed that a total of 28 Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges are fully operational across Pakistan, while a comprehensive teachers’ training program has also been initiated under which 800 certificates have been awarded to trained teachers.

Exchanging views at a farewell reception hosted by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in his honour, Dr Sangu remarked that although Türkiye and Pakistan may be two separate countries, their people see each other as “one nation,” bound by a deep history of faith, trust, and affection. “I am now departing for my second home as I consider Pakistan my first home,” he emotionally remarked, receiving warm applause from the attendees.

The farewell reception was attended by Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Ahsan Arshad Sheikh and others.

Highlighting centuries-old historical ties, the Turkish diplomat observed that from the era of Mehmood Ghaznavi to the Mughals, Türkiye maintained its influence in Central Asia and the Subcontinent, which laid the foundation of the centuries-long fraternal bonds between the people of both nations. “The relations between Türkiye and Pakistan are soul-to-soul and over a thousand years old. This is not a coincidence, it is rooted in the connections between the Ottoman Empire and the Mughals”, he said.

Recalling moments of solidarity, Dr Sangu said that Pakistan was the first country to send humanitarian assistance to Türkiye after the devastating earthquake. Similarly, Türkiye was among the very first nations to extend urgent relief during the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

On the economic front, Dr Sangu highlighted the vast potential for expanding bilateral trade. He commended Pakistan’s globally renowned surgical and sports goods from Sialkot and underlined opportunities for Pakistani exporters in Türkiye’s rapidly growing motorbike industry, particularly in supplying motorcycle tires. He also pointed out the seafood sector, noting that while Türkiye currently imports seafood from Vietnam, Pakistan’s exporters have immense potential to capture this market with competitive quality and pricing.

Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, paid glowing tribute to the outgoing Consul General for his extraordinary contributions toward improving trade and investment relations while also portraying Karachi as a hub of opportunities.

Earlier, KCCI President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani warmly welcomed Dr Sangu, describing him as a “true friend of Karachi” who assumed charge in December 2021 and, in a short span of time, made an indelible impact by building bridges between the two business communities.

He extended his best wishes to Dr. Sangu and his family, acknowledging the vital role diplomatic families play in building friendships between nations. “We express our deepest gratitude to Dr Cemal Sangu for his exemplary service and unwavering friendship, and we pray that his next assignment will be as impactful as his years in Karachi.”

