Meeting reviews progress of Education City

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Board of Directors of Karachi Education City was held Tuesday here at the Finance and Trade Centre of Karachi Education City under the joint chairmanship of Chairman Education City Board Dr Asim Hussain and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Dr Asim Hussain attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Sindh Investment Department Raja Khurram Shahzad, members of the Board of Directors of Karachi Education City, Project Director Karachi Education City Abrar Sheikh and senior officers of the Sindh Investment Department.

On this occasion, Abrar Sheikh read out the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board of Directors and presented the new agenda items for approval.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar gave instructions that the construction of Education City should be made environment-friendly by using the latest technology.

In the meeting, the consultant explained in detail about the construction work of Karachi Education City with the help of maps, charts and photographs.

The meeting was informed that FAST Institute has requested the Karachi Education City Board for approval for its site plan to start construction work in Karachi Education City with renowned international IT companies Google and Apple.

The board approved it with the condition of mandatory participation of Google and Apple in FAST's project and emphasized on speedy progress.

