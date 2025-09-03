LHC moved against DC’s notification

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a notification of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat restraining common citizens from providing relief goods to flood affected people.

The petitioner, Nasir Hussain, contended that no such notification was issued in the province except by the respondent DC. He said the action of the respondent DC was illegal and unconstitutional. He, therefore, asked the court to suspend the notification till the disposal of the petition. He also asked the court to set aside the notification in question for being issued without lawful authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025