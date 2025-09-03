BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
KP CM takes notice of dengue fever potential spread

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:07am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has taken stern notice of the potential spread of dengue fever following the recent spell of rains in the province and directed all concerned departments to launch urgent anti-dengue measures without delay.

In this connection, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has issued a formal communiqué to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and relevant departments, underscoring that stagnant water after the rains is creating breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes and must be addressed through immediate cleanliness and control drives.

The directives call for special attention to be given to the drainage of accumulated water at public places, construction sites, markets, schools, government offices and sewerage lines.

The Health Department has been instructed to ensure that hospitals are fully equipped in advance, with the availability of medicines, diagnostic facilities and treatment arrangements for dengue patients, while an integrated system is to be put in place for effective monitoring and timely reporting of dengue cases across the province. Local government bodies have been made responsible for regular spraying and larvicidal measures in all vulnerable areas.

Furthermore, the Information Department has been tasked, in collaboration with the Health Department and district administrations, to launch a large-scale awareness campaign to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue. This campaign will utilize print, electronic and social media platforms extensively.

People have been urged to drain stagnant water in and around their homes, keep water tanks covered, and adopt precautionary measures such as using mosquito nets, repellents and protective clothing.

The communiqué also instructs the mobilization of communities through mosques, schools and local notables to reinforce participation in preventive measures.

The Chief Minister emphasized that dengue prevention is a collective responsibility and that all departments are accountable for ensuring public awareness as well as implementing effective on-ground interventions.

He made it clear that commissioners will be required to submit weekly reports on anti-dengue operations, hospital preparedness and awareness campaigns so that the drive against dengue can be pursued in a comprehensive and effective manner.

