BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-03

Jazz Business signs MoU with Mechrevo

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz Business, an ICT solutions provider, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Mechrevo, a global leader in innovative IT hardware, to deliver cutting-edge computing solutions for enterprises and institutions across Pakistan.

The agreement was formalized on Tuesday at a signing ceremony between Umar Malik, Head of B2B Devices and Partnerships at Jazz Business, and KhurramShahzad Country Manager, Mechrevo.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan’s telecom sector positions Jazz Business as a pioneer in reselling and bundling premium IT equipment, including desktops, laptops, all-in-one devices, accessories, and a complete portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware. Through this collaboration, organizations will gain access to advanced technology infrastructure that enhances efficiency, accelerates digital adoption, and supports future-ready transformation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Umar Malik said: “We are proud to lead Pakistan’s telecom sector by introducing integrated IT hardware solutions through our exclusive collaboration with Mechrevo. This initiative will empower enterprises with advanced technology infrastructure, driving efficiency and growth.”

Adding to this, Khurram Shahzad stated, “We are excited to partner with Jazz Business to bring our world-class IT solutions to Pakistan. Together, we aim to transform the enterprise technology landscape by enabling organizations to seamlessly adopt future-ready hardware.”

As part of the partnership, Jazz Business will launch co-branded go-to-market strategies, bundled offerings, and targeted adoption programs to ensure widespread availability and channel enablement. This will include strengthening distribution and reseller networks to scale Mechrevo’s presence nationwide.

With this collaboration, Jazz Business reinforces its position as an end-to-end ICT enabler by combining connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and now, premium IT hardware, creating an integrated ecosystem for enterprises to thrive in the digital economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jazz mou Jazz Business Mechrevo

Comments

200 characters

Jazz Business signs MoU with Mechrevo

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories