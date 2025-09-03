BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Cambridge University Press & Assessment on Tuesday unveiled the Pakistan edition of Climate Quest, a pioneering climate literacy programme designed to empower young learners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to respond to the climate crisis.

Developed in collaboration with Cambridge Zero at the University of Cambridge and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the Pakistan edition is part of Cambridge’s wider global commitment to embedding climate change education across all levels of learning.

The free 2.5-hour self-paced online course is tailored for learners in years 8 to 12 and is open to students across all education boards, including government schools.

The course provides a foundational awareness of climate change and connects global climate science with pressing local challenges such as the 2010 floods, the 2017 heatwave, Lahore’s air pollution crisis, and Pakistan’s national sustainability policies, including flood protection plans.

By linking global science to regional realities, Climate Quest equips students to translate learning into action, encouraging them to develop community-based projects that advance sustainability and climate resilience. The launch event in Pakistan brought together school leaders, policymakers, journalists, and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change. The ceremony was attended by Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the PM on Climate Change, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, and Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for the MoFEPT.

Speaking at the event, Peter Phillips, Chief Executive of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, “Pakistan is on the frontline of the climate crisis, but it is also home to one of the world’s largest youth populations, full of resilience, innovation, and talent. Through Climate Quest, we want to support learners in Pakistan not only to understand the science of climate change but to design and lead solutions that make a real difference in their communities.”

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director Pakistan Cambridge, said that Climate Quest Pakistan is more than a programme — it is a call to action. “Our effort is for our children to ensure they are equipped with the climate adaptability and resilience needed to navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow. By embedding local context into global learning, we are empowering students to see themselves as climate leaders and ambassadors for their communities.”

The launch event was featured a panel discussion as well, moderated by Talat Hussain with panelists which included Dr Mehreen Mujtaba, Director Climate Change, Nutrition and Health Pandemic Fund Focal Point, MoNHSR&C, and Malik Amin Aslam, Former Federal Minister/Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change with the theme of “Climate in the classroom: teaching for a resilient future.”

The initiative is part of a wider global framework: Climate Quest will continue to expand into more countries and age groups, with content and assessments updated regularly to reflect the latest in climate science and education.

