PARTLY FACETIOUS: Where’s Jahangir Tareen by the way?

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 07:23am

“The European Union President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane’s GPS was jammed.”

“Was the plane a la Maryam Nawaz type, or was it a la Jahangir Tareen type?”

“Haven’t heard that name for years? Where is he these days?”

“I don’t know, but the moral of the story is: a private individual with a private plane can go into oblivion if he wants, but not…”

“Gotcha, well I am not sure. Ursula is a rich woman in her own right but…”

“Like Maryam Nawaz.”

“OK, but in her official capacity she is probably eligible for a plane at the expense of the EU taxpayers.”

“Fair enough, I presume she has accused Russia of the GPS jamming?”

“The European Union spokesperson has and the source of the information are Bulgarian authorities, who suspect blatant interference by Russia?”

“Bulgaria is like Jahangir Tareen — haven’t heard anything about it for years.”

“It borders on the Black Sea, which is important to Russia…”

“Right, so my question is why would Ursula be a target for Russia – I mean she has singlehandedly alienated large parts of the EU citizens from her disastrous policies — support for Ukraine when that country is losing the war, servility vis a vis Trump in accepting the trade deal, then there is…”

“Hey, back off, she represents EU values.”

“Right like support of genocide.”

“For your information, she is elected and…”

“Correct, but the election was through a basic democracy system.”

“Ahhh, so was her electorate as big as Ayub Khan’s – 80,000 selected officials elected him.”

“There is a difference between a Field Marshal and the EU President – the former has the capacity to how shall I put it convince many to toe the line, while a contender for the EU presidency needs far fewer votes.”

“OK so my question: why isn’t an investigation, impartial, being undertaken? I mean, why blame the Russians who would probably like Ursula to stay in her post as the damage she is doing…”

“No, no, no, that ain’t the narrative my friend — follow the narrative.”

“But if a narrative is not working…”

“Stay the course.”

