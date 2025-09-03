BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
Print 2025-09-03

Mistrust between ‘establishment’, IK persists: Gandapur

Published 03 Sep, 2025 08:18am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday publicly acknowledged a glaring trust deficit between the powerful military establishment and former prime minister Imran Khan, attributing ongoing political tensions to unresolved conflicts of the past.

Talking to reporters, Gandapur urged all stakeholders – including the military – to move beyond what he termed “hollow apologies” and to “let bygones be bygones,” lamenting the abrupt breakdown of dialogue efforts.

“A time will come when all stakeholders realise the need to set aside personal vendettas in the larger interest of the country,” he remarked, stressing the urgency of placing national priorities above partisan grudges.

He noted that mistrust between the military and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains a significant obstacle, reiterating the need to transcend political divisions in favour of safeguarding state interests.

The chief minister made a passionate appeal for national consensus on the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, terming it “indispensable” and arguing that reliance on small dams is insufficient, while urging that provincial concerns be addressed and a prompt agreement reached.

Reacting to Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali’s statement that successive generations would resist the dam’s construction, Gandapur responded sharply: “This is a national imperative, not a sentimental battleground defined by generations or casualties.”

On the issue of administrative reform, the chief minister expressed cautious support for the creation of new provinces but warned that poorly planned initiatives risk becoming unsustainable burdens on governance.

Criticising the provincial bureaucracy, he likened the current administrative framework to a “feudal monarchy”, claiming that millions of citizens and thousands of schools remain under the control of a single chief secretary and secretary – a structure he believes severely impedes progress.

Turning to fiscal matters, the chief minister accused the federal government of appropriating Rs227 billion in tobacco taxes from the province.

He also called for a formalisation of water-sharing arrangements with Sindh, saying: “If Sindh refuses to relinquish any share, let them put it in writing. The water accord is settled; it simply requires formal ratification.”

Responding to allegations of political victimisation during PTI’s previous tenure in 2018, Gandapur recalled close coordination with the Pakistan Army and pointed out that even federal ministers had dismissed suggestions linking Imran Khan to heroin allegedly found in Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

Echoing Imran Khan’s longstanding stance, the chief minister reiterated support for a presidential form of government, contending that the current parliamentary system offers neither clarity nor accountability.

“The present system is failing us,” he concluded.

