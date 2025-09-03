The deluge is deepening

In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in the federal capital, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, and Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur.

That the deluge in the vast swathes of Punjab is deepening by the hour is a fact, causing massive losses in terms of human life, agri output, grain stocks, livestock, civic infrastructure, etc.

Unfortunately, however, the calamitous conditions are far from over; in fact, the situation is going to worsen the human misery in coming days and weeks.

Unarguably, the situation requires stepped up rescue and relief efforts in all the areas badly hit by flood waters from Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab. Now the Sindh province is bracing for a ‘super flood’ in the Indus river in the next few days, with Guddu Barrage, which was built in 1957, is likely to be experiencing unprecedentedly high water flows.

The Sindh government has repeatedly said that it is fully prepared to deal with the upcoming challenge, but I have my doubts, to say the least. In the meanwhile, Islamabad, the nation’s capital, is overwhelmed with the deluge of rain.

No doubt, the devastation wrought by floods is profound, raising fears of food shortages and rising inflation. The situation could push country’s floundering economy to the brink.

Last but not least, there are many reasons behind our current woes; one of which of course is the fact that we have too often interfered with the course of nature. It is now increasingly clear that we do not know our flood maps because we always drown.

Adil Adeeb (Karachi)

